Dramatic video shows carjacking, deadly shooting in south Houston

Shots fired in south Houston roadway; mom and child in minivan were not hurt (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released video of three suspects wanted in a fatal shooting Monday.

It was Oct. 16 when gunfire rang out in the 6800 block of London at about 1:50 p.m.

Surveillance video of the suspects, described only as black males between 18 to 25 years of age, shows them in a blue Mazda. Four suspects exited the vehicle and ran toward Cullen where they carjacked a woman and her 11-month-old niece at gunpoint.

Raw video: Fatal shooting caught on video in south Houston

The video shows one suspect with a rifle firing multiple shots across the street, hitting two victims. Neither the woman nor the child in the van was harmed, however.

Investigators were able to identify one of four suspects as Mertroy Harris, 27. He is in custody and is charged with murder and felony deadly conduct. The three other suspects remain at-large, however.

The victim who died across the street was identified as Sam Johnson, 53, of Houston. The second victim, Walter Fields, 22, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

