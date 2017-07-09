KHOU
Child says ‘I want to see lightning right in front of me' just before big strike

Video credit: Zoila Sanchez

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:05 AM. CDT July 10, 2017

HOUSTON – Throughout the night viewers from across the Houston area, especially on the north side, sent in their videos of lightning and storms.

This video comes from Zoila Sanchez. It shows lightning hitting a building in the Greenspoint area.

It was recorded from her daughter’s bedroom, and if you listen carefully, ironically you’ll hear a child saying he or she would like to see lightning hit right in front of them – just before the lightning strikes. 

