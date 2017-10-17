Baltimore PD releases video of deadly officer-involved shooting

The suspect ran out of the door with a sawed-off shotgun raised in the air. A police spokesman says the officer got out of the car and shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. (Photo: CBS Baltimore)

WARNING: Some viewers may find parts of this video graphic.

BALTIMORE (CBS/WJZ) — A man was shot and killed by a Baltimore Police Department officer just seconds after police say he robbed a 7-Eleven Monday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at about 2:50 a.m., as a police officer happened to be pulling into the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Harford Rd. and Glenmore Ave.

The suspect ran out of the door with a sawed-off shotgun raised in the air. A police spokesman says the officer got out of the car and shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to release surveillance video and the officer’s body cam footage of the shooting.

The officer is a 17-year veteran and is on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. It was later found that the suspect’s shotgun was not loaded, and the suspect had taken $26 during the robbery, according to police.

Police say the officer had no choice but to fire. Commissioner Kevin Davis commended the officer for doing exactly what he’s trained to do.

“He interrupted an armed robbery in progress, and he did a great, great job,” says Davis. He says there was no opportunity for de-escalation.

MORE: Read/watch the full story at CBS Baltimore

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.