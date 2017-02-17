Close A special goodbye for Chita as she takes maternity leave KHOU 11 News This Morning , KHOU 8:37 AM. CST February 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft's last day on-air before maternity leave was Friday. Her family surprised her with a special video message. Take a look. (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Vigil planned for school teacher killed in crash Boys save 4-year-old girl from drowning in Montgomery County creek Mother shot and killed in her home New apps can prevent robocalls to your cell phone HPD officer shoots suspected burglar Friday morning forecast Day without immigrants Harris Co. changes marijuana policy Refugio pipeline explosion felt dozens of miles away 'Day Without Immigrants' impacts Houston More Stories White House denies AP report on National Guard… Feb 17, 2017, 9:28 a.m. Husband wanted in mom's murder at SW Houston home Feb 17, 2017, 4:37 a.m. 2-year-old falls out of car at end of chase in Sunnyside Feb 17, 2017, 6:09 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs