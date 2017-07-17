KHOU
Close

Video shows waterspout over La Porte area

July 17, 2017 ' Credit: @BVDirtyH/Twitter ' Used with permission

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 12:13 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

LA PORTE, Texas -- KHOU 11 viewers posted photos and videos of an apparent waterspout over the La Porte area as storms pounded the east side before noon Monday.

As of 12 p.m. there were no severe weather alerts in effect, but La Porte, Pasadena, Wasllisville and even Rosenberg on the other side of town, were getting hit by storms.

KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Matthews says there is a 60 percent rain chance through the afternoon today. The rain should clear out by the evening hours.

Weather: Watch the latest forecast

Live radar: Track area storms

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories