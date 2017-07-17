Video shows waterspout over La Porte area

Waterspout over La Porte | Courtesy: Willis Gandhi

LA PORTE, Texas -- KHOU 11 viewers posted photos and videos of an apparent waterspout over the La Porte area as storms pounded the east side before noon Monday.

As of 12 p.m. there were no severe weather alerts in effect, but La Porte, Pasadena, Wasllisville and even Rosenberg on the other side of town, were getting hit by storms.

KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Matthews says there is a 60 percent rain chance through the afternoon today. The rain should clear out by the evening hours.

Willis Gandhi sent us these pics of a waterspout - storms hitting the La Porte area now #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/2I6OvkFFJI — KHOU Weather (@KHOUweather) July 17, 2017

