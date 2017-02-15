VIDEO: Rosenberg cop has close call during tornado

A Rosenberg cop is counting his blessings after a close call with a powerful tornado Tuesday. (Rosenberg police)

ROSENBERG, TEXAS - A Rosenberg cop is counting his blessings after a close call with a powerful tornado Tuesday.

The officer ducked inside Velasquez Elementary School seconds before an EF2 tornado swept through the parking lot.

A security camera shows him drive into the parking lot as the wind picks up:

A close call for our SRO Lt. as he made it inside of Velasquez Elem. seconds b4 an EF2 tornado swept through pklot. Thankfully no injuries. pic.twitter.com/ToBk2THWwh — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) February 15, 2017

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the worst of the Valentine's Day tornados, but it caused widespread damage in Fort Bend County.

