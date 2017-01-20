Video released of Cy-Fair ISD bus catching fire

Video released Friday shows the moment a Cy-Fair I.S.D. school bus caught fire last week. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Video released Friday shows the moment a Cy-Fair I.S.D. school bus caught fire last week.

Twenty students were riding the bus last Thursday when the fire started. The driver, Susan Moore, got them off as soon as she smelled smoke.

District officials say the bus was built in 2008, and it hasn’t had any previous maintenance issues.

Cy-Fair I.S.D. is now investigating the incident.

