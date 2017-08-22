KHOU
Close

Video captures injured HPD officer moving his toes, a big milestone in recovery

Houston police officer Ronny Cortez was caught on camera moving his toes, which is a huge milestone in his recovery after being seriously injured in a shootout earlier this year.

KHOU.com , KHOU 10:36 PM. CDT August 22, 2017

Houston police officer Ronny Cortez was caught  on camera moving his toes, which is a huge milestone in his recovery after being seriously injured in a shootout earlier this year. 

Cortez, a 24-year HPD veteran, and Jose Munoz were shot on Feb. 28 while responding to a burglary call.

Related: Officers continue to recover after shooting in SW Houston

Munoz was shot in the leg and made a full recovery, but Cortez has been in the hospital for weeks with a bullet in his spine. 

On Tuesday, he underwent surgery to remove that bullet. 

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories