Video captures injured HPD officer moving his toes, a big milestone in recovery

Houston police officer Ronny Cortez was caught on camera moving his toes, which is a huge milestone in his recovery after being seriously injured in a shootout earlier this year.

Cortez, a 24-year HPD veteran, and Jose Munoz were shot on Feb. 28 while responding to a burglary call.

Munoz was shot in the leg and made a full recovery, but Cortez has been in the hospital for weeks with a bullet in his spine.

On Tuesday, he underwent surgery to remove that bullet.

