Victoria County officials preparing for worst-case scenario

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – The Red Cross opened two shelters in Victoria for people to ride out Hurricane Harvey, but there’s also a mandatory evacuation order in effect.

The mandatory evacuation order came just hours after the city and county issued a voluntary one Thursday night.

They say Harvey strengthened so quickly, all they could do is try to respond just as fast.

“I would just like to emphasize how dire this situation has turned in a remarkably short period of time,” Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. “Every update we’ve seen has been worse than the worst-case scenario we anticipated.”

DPS, the sheriff’s office, even the Texas Army National Guard is in town to help with the evacuation and rescues. They are also present to enforce the curfew in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Emergency managers here are not mincing words. They call the situation dire and life-threatening.

So if you can, get to higher ground, move inland.

Shelters like are really only for riding out the storm – nothing more.

