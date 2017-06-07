VERIFY: Will vinegar kill ticks?

(Photo: Thinkstock, Saaster)

HOUSTON - There are a lot of home remedies on the internet for dealing with ticks, so we wanted to verify one of the more popular ones: vinegar.

To find out if vinegar can really kill ticks, we went to a Houston veterinarian, Dr. Kelly Kurtz with the Briargrove Animal Clinic.

Kurtz says vinegar is not strong enough to kill or even repel ticks. She says you would need to get a prescription-grade repellant from a veterinarian. She also says over-the-counter repellant is also not effective.

Additionally, many animals are sensitive to vinegar, and trying it will make them uncomfortable.

VERIFY: Sources

Dr. Kelly Kurtz, veterinarian at Briargrove Animal Clinic

