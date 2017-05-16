VERIFY: Will a tattoo get you free Astros tickets?

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are hot right now. After dominating the start of the season, they now have the best record in Major League Baseball, and that means they’re a hot ticket.

Some fans say they have discovered an ingenious way to get free Astros tickets: just get a tattoo of the team’s logo.

Is this for real? Our Verify team went straight to the source.

We called the Astros media relations team and got a resounding “no.” You can’t get free tickets if you show up with an Astros tattoo.

There is another reason why you might want to stay away from ‘Stros ink. The star logo has been co-opted by a local – and very violent – gang, seen in some circles as a sign of gang affiliation.

We can verify the team offers several deals from family discounts on Sunday to dollar hot dogs on Wednesday.

