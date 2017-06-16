VERIFY: Why did Alamodome
Before the Metallica concert in San Antonio was able to 'Fade to Black,' "One" thing was "Sad but True," fans were left with no "Whiskey in the Jar" or even a nice cold (gasp!) beer. Rumors about the brew-haha swirled on Twitter with many fans blasting th
KHOU 7:22 PM. CDT June 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victim: Ex caught on camera trashing car
-
Driver shot dead, suspected shooter on the run in NW Houston
-
Teen thief pickets for forgiveness
-
Stark County authorities discuss 'Wife Swap' family in double murder investigation the Stockdales
-
Employees say surprising things are stolen from restaurants
-
Police seek suspects in death of 10-month-old boy
-
VERIFY: Does Texas offer free roadside assistance?
-
Friday morning forecast
-
Special prosecutor assigned in David Temple case
-
HPD releases video of fatal hit-and-run on Broadway
More Stories
-
Report: 7 U.S. Navy members missing after collision…Jun 16, 2017, 5:55 p.m.
-
HPD: Mom charged after boy ejected from crash on Highway 290Jun 16, 2017, 4:53 a.m.
-
Child found face down in Santa Fe poolJun 16, 2017, 11:21 a.m.