VERIFY: Who's in charge of regulating pre-schools

HOUSTON – A Memorial area pre-school will re-open Wednesday morning after a science experiment went wrong, burning nearly a dozen students.

Six went to the hospital after a teacher at Yellow School tried to show how different chemicals make different color flames, but it started a flash fire.

Fortunately, none of the injuries are serious. This got us wondering who's in charge of regulating pre-schools and what are the rules?

Also, did this school have any run-ins with authorities before Tuesday’s incident?

We put our Verify team to work on the story. First, we want to let you know about our sources.

We checked with Tiffani Butler with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

We also checked in with the Texas Education Agency. We found out several things.

The Department of Family and Protective Services says Yellow School was first issued a permit back in 1992. Its last inspection was in November 2016.

The state found three issues, but they were relatively small and related to record keeping and training. Not safety.

And all three issues have been corrected.

Also, even though Yellow School calls itself a 'pre-school,' it's actually regulated like a daycare by the state.

These kind of facilities are inspected at least once each year, and employees must go pass background checks.

VERIFY Sources

Tiffani Butler, with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Texas Education Agency

