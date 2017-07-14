VERIFY: What is this odd creature?

Ryan Putch saw the unique black fellow hopping around his yard in the Heights and wanted to know what it is. (Ryan Putch)

HOUSTON - Our Verify team went wild Friday to help identify some local wildlife spotted in the Heights.

Our Verify fact checkers went to the experts to find out. Our source on this one is the curator of herpetology at the Houston Zoo.

They identified it as a melanistic Gulf Coast toad.

What the heck does that mean? Basically, melanistic is the development of the dark-colored pigment melanin in the skin and it's the reason some animals are black.





Verify Source:

Houston Zoo's curator of herpetology

