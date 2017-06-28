VERIFY: What causes some to go bald?

(Photo: Thinkstock Images)

It's an age-old problem and a question on many people's minds: Why do men and women go bald?

Family history, genetics definitely play a key role but the KHOU 11 Verify team is looking into what other factors could contribute to hair loss.

Poor nutrition, hormonal changes, medication and stress can all cause hair loss for both men and women.

Treatments like hair growth drugs like Minoxidil, also known as Rogaine, for men and women can help.

Eating a well-balanced diet and avoiding tight hairstyles can also help prevent hair loss.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV