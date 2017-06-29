VERIFY: What are the rules for electronics on planes?
The KHOU 11 Verify team can confirm portable electronics are safe on planes, they are required to be in airplane mode most of the time and must be turned off when the captain of the plane asks passengers to do so.
KHOU 11:16 PM. CDT June 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New video of man being run over while mowing lawn in SE Houston
-
Police: Teen joyride leads to chase, major crash
-
Man wanted in connection with double shooting in League City
-
Highway 225 reopens after fatal accident in La Porte
-
Road rage victim shares firsthand account
-
HSPVA supporters fight school name change
-
Teen mom talks about motherhood and life
-
Houston-area mother faces deportation after traffic stop
-
Murder warrant issued for man wanted in connection with League City shooting
-
Battleship Texas facing funding emergency
More Stories
-
Exclusive: Innocent Woodlands man opens up about…Jun 29, 2017, 11:04 p.m.
-
SAPD officer in 'grave, grave' condition after…Jun 29, 2017, 3:53 p.m.
-
Who can, can't travel under the new travel banJun 29, 2017, 6:30 p.m.