VERIFY: What are sex-ed classes like in Houston schools?

A Redditor posted in the Houston subreddit Friday, asking "What are sex-ed classes in Houston like? Public and private schools - is there sex ed? Is it abstinence-only teachings?"

When trying to verify an answer to that question, KHOU 11 found the first thing to know about sex education in Houston comes from Texas Education Code Section 28.004: It is not required.

If a school district does add sex ed to the curriculum, there are a lot of rules about what it can and can't teach: an appointed school health advisory council picks the course materials, it must present abstinence as the "preferred choice of behavior," more attention has to be devoted to abstinence than any other behavior, condoms can't be distributed, boys and girls can be separated for the class and the district has to notify parents about the curriculum every year.

The decision rests in the hands of individual districts, which can decide 1) not to teach sex ed 2) teach abstinence-only sex ed or 3) teach abstinence-plus sex ed, which covers topics like contraception.

There are 17 public school districts that serve Houston students. Five of those are the largest in the state: Houston, Aldine, Fort Bend, Cy-Fair and Katy. All of those districts offer sex ed, but according to a 2017 report from Texas Freedom Project Education Fund, only Houston, Aldine and Cy-Fair include abstinence-plus curriculum.

"We are an opt-in district relative to sex education in middle school. A signed guardian permission slip is required in order for students to receive any instruction using Scott and White’s Wellness and Sexual Health Curriculum," said Nicole Ray, Cy-Fair ISD's Asst. Superintendent of Communication & Community Relations

KHOU 11 reached out to the other 16 public districts by email, along with several private schools, but none of them responded.

We can verify that when it comes to sex ed in Houston, it all depends on which district your child attends. Every one has a different approach to curriculum, right down to using different textbooks on the topic.

