VERIFY: Was Walmart hacked?

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2015 Getty Images)

A Facebook post claims Walmart was hacked and putting millions of people’s banking information at risk, but is it true?

The post says those who shop at the retail giant shouldn’t use their debit or credit cards.

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

We spoke with a media relations specialist at Walmart who said they have found nothing to indicate the store's systems had been compromised.

The specialist also said the company has processes and programs in place to safeguard their data.

In conclusion, we can verify this claim is false. But hacks do happen, and it's always a good idea to keep a close eye on your bank account to make sure there isn't any funny business.

VERIFY: Sources

Khim Aday, Walmart Media Relations

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV