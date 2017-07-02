VERIFY: Was a shark caught in Lewisville Lake?

Was a shark caught at Lewisville Lake? This photo has been circulating all over Facebook.

The Texas Game Warden sent out a tweet saying that a shark was not caught in Lewisville Lake, despite a fake news article that began circulating on Friday. Lake-goers told WFAA they saw the fake news story but figured out right away that it was probably fake.

There is no freshwater shark in Lake Lewisville. #fakenews. Enjoy our North Texas lakes, be safe and stay sober. — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) July 1, 2017

The story claimed that a 62-year-old fisherman caught a shark in Lewisville Lake. The article included a picture of a little girl posing with a shark. It also said that a warning was posted at Grapevine Lake.

The story and "details" are fake, but the little girl seen on the picture is real and so is the shark.

"That's our grand daughter Savannah," Christy Henderson of Maryland told WFAA.

The picture was taken at Buzz's Marina in Maryland back in August of 2013.

Fishermen really did catch two large bull sharks near the mouth of the Potomac River.

"I find it bizarre that this many years later, here we go again," Henderson said of the picture's newfound popularity.

VERIFY: Sources

Texas Game Warden

Christy Henderson, original photo source

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WFAA-TV