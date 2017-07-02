VERIFY: Was a shark caught in Lewisville Lake?
The Texas Game Warden sent out a tweet saying that a shark was not caught in Lewisville Lake, despite a fake news article that began circulating on Friday. Lake-goers told WFAA they saw the fake news story but figured out right away that it was probably f
KHOU 10:18 PM. CDT July 02, 2017
