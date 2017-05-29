KHOU
VERIFY: The best way to ease pain from a jellyfish sting

Visitors to Galveston report seeing a lot of jellyfish. One beach-goer wanted to know - what's the best way to ease the pain of a jellyfish sting?

HOUSTON - Visitors to Galveston this weekend reported seeing a lot of jellyfish and one beach-goer asked - what's the best way to ease the pain from a jellyfish sting?

Most of us have heard that you want someone to urinate on the area to ease the pain. However, the experts at the Cleveland Clinic say 'no' and in fact, urine may even make the pain worse.

Instead, here's what you want to do:

  • Remove the tentacles right away by using a credit card to scrape them off
  • Once the tentacles are off, immerse the area in hot water for 20 minutes
  • If you're still in pain, you can treat the area with vinegar and meat tenderizer

So, we can verify that the old wives tale is definitely not true. 

Cleveland Clinic - https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2016/07/pee-jellyfish-sting/

