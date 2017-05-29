VERIFY: The best way to ease pain from a jellyfish sting

HOUSTON - Visitors to Galveston this weekend reported seeing a lot of jellyfish and one beach-goer asked - what's the best way to ease the pain from a jellyfish sting?
Most of us have heard that you want someone to urinate on the area to ease the pain. However, the experts at the Cleveland Clinic say 'no' and in fact, urine may even make the pain worse.
Instead, here's what you want to do:
- Remove the tentacles right away by using a credit card to scrape them off
- Once the tentacles are off, immerse the area in hot water for 20 minutes
- If you're still in pain, you can treat the area with vinegar and meat tenderizer
So, we can verify that the old wives tale is definitely not true.
VERIFY: Sources
Cleveland Clinic - https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2016/07/pee-jellyfish-sting/
|
Help VERIFY
Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs