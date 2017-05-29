VERIFY: The best way to ease pain from a jellyfish sting

A picture taken on June 17, 2010 shows a jellyfish in a fish tank at the "Grand Aquarium" (Big Aquarium) of Saint-Malo, western France. AFP PHOTO/FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FRED TANNEAU, 2010 AFP)

HOUSTON - Visitors to Galveston this weekend reported seeing a lot of jellyfish and one beach-goer asked - what's the best way to ease the pain from a jellyfish sting?

Most of us have heard that you want someone to urinate on the area to ease the pain. However, the experts at the Cleveland Clinic say 'no' and in fact, urine may even make the pain worse.

Instead, here's what you want to do:

Remove the tentacles right away by using a credit card to scrape them off

Once the tentacles are off, immerse the area in hot water for 20 minutes

If you're still in pain, you can treat the area with vinegar and meat tenderizer

So, we can verify that the old wives tale is definitely not true.

Cleveland Clinic - https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2016/07/pee-jellyfish-sting/

