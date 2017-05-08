Verify: Pre-existing conditions in the American Health Care Act

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) takes questions from reporters about the American Health Care Act. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The GOP's American Health Care Act is now in the hands of the Senate, but there is plenty of debate about where pre-existing conditions stand in the act.

A KHOU 11 viewer wrote our Verify Team asking about the new pre-existing conditions in the bill.

Our team took a closer look and here is what we found:

The bill passed last week doesn't let insurance companies deny you coverage because of a pre-existing conditions.

But states can opt to let insurance companies charge you more for pre-existing conditions.

The bill doesn't create a new list of pre-existing conditions.

The closest thing to an official list of pre-existing conditions was from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services which includes conditions like arthritis, asthma, high cholesterol and obesity.

In conclusion, we can verify if your state chooses to opt in there is a chance you would pay more if you have a common health problem. But remember this has to be voted on by the Senate first.

Verify: Resources

MacArthur Amendment

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

