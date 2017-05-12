VERIFY: Money to move to Italy?

(Photo: Google Street View)

You've probably seen the story on your social media timeline: an Italian town offering money for people to move there.

That got us asking questions, so we dug in to verify this story for you.

It's an offer that seems too good to be true... and unfortunately it is.

We went right to the source on this one, Bormida Mayor Daniele Galliano and the town's official website.

The rumor was that the town of Bormida -- which has a population of fewer than 500 people -- was offering €2,000 to people who move there. It was based off a now-deleted Facebook post from Mayor Galliano.

Several major news outlets picked up the story and ran with it. But after the story went viral, he took down the post, and wrote up a new one clarifying his original comments.

In it, he writes the €2,000 idea was simply a proposal to the greater region, and could be extended on a national level.

The town's official website took it a step further, writing: "Regarding the bonus for the moment is a project that we hope will be able to achieve in 2018 with the help of the Liguria Region."

BORMIDA COMMON – ACCOMMODATION INFORMATION AND BONUS RESIDENCE.



We thank the many people who phoned, wrote, or came to ask for information personally. The allocation of municipal housing will take place through a public notice that will be published on the municipal institutional site in about two months. So what to do to keep you informed is to consult our site from July 2017 at the following Web address: www.comune.bormida.sv.it. On the notice you will be published you will find all the information to be able to participate in the public selection. Regarding the bonus for the moment is a project that we hope will be able to achieve in 2018 with the help of the Liguria Region. The job crisis unfortunately is also here.



The Mayor – Daniele Galliano

So for now, we can Verify it is False that Bormida is offering people money to move there.



