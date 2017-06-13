VERIFY: Is Walmart giving away $250 gift cards?

A link is being shared that claims you have been given a $250 gift card to Walmart, but is it true?

It says all you have to do is click on the link to start the so-called verification process.

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

According to Charles Crowson, a senior manager at Walmart, there are no promotions or incentive programs that lead to a gift card.

In fact, these types of scams are so common that Walmart has created a page on its website to help viewers spot all these fakes.

And from the tech experts we talked to, this one looks like one of those phishing scams where hackers are trying to get your info when you click on a verification link.

In conclusion, we can verify this Walmart gift card promotion is too good to be true and a fake.

