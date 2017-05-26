Verify: Is Tyler Perry giving away an SUV on his Facebook page?

QUESTION:

Is Tyler Perry giving away an SUV on his Facebook page?

ANSWER:

We can verify this is false.

PROCESS:

A post on a Facebook page claiming to be Tyler Perry says "I will be rewarding a family with this GMC truck, all you gotta do is share this post and you're in." The post has 150,000 shares.

Even rapper T.I. shared it on his Facebook page of 350,000 followers.

Both Facebook pages are fakes.

The real Tyler Perry's Facebook page has almost 13 million followers and the real T.I's Facebook page has 20 million followers.

What both pages have in common is a blue checkmark next to their name. That means Facebook has verified they are the actual owners of their page.

What's the worry for you?

Scammers can get all of your publicly shared information once you like or share a post. Then they can sell your information, or worse, target you and your family and friends for a number of scams that are a lot worse.

