VERIFY: Is the City of Houston shutting off the water?

A viewer reached out to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft to see if the City of Houston would be shutting off the water or if this was a simply a rumor.

The KHOU 11 News Verify team contacted Mayor Sylvester Turner to find out if this was true or false.

According to the mayor, the water isn't being shut off in the city. He also tweeted, "Water quality is fine. Water is safe and we are meeting all demands. Most plants are operating at 100%."

Water quality is fine. Water is safe and we are meeting all demands. Most plants are operating at 100%. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 27, 2017

