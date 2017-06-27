VERIFY: Is SPF foundation or moisturizer enough?

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: VladimirFLoyd)

With the summertime heat, protecting one’s skin becomes more of a priority. But is it okay to rely on just foundation or moisturizer with SPF, instead of regular sunscreen?

According to Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, 9,730 people are expected to die from melanoma this year.

She says that foundation or moisturizer with SPF isn’t enough.

Instead, you should always apply sunscreen first, underneath it.

In conclusion, we can verify that your foundation or moisturizer with SPF is not enough to protect you. Dr. Tanzi even says a little sun on a regular basis can add up, and it is important to use sunscreen everyday!

