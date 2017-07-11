VERIFY: Is Southwest giving away free tickets?

Southwest Airlines passenger planes are seen at Chicago's Midway Airport in Illnois May 31, 2012. AFP PHOTO / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/GettyImages) (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, 2012 AFP)

A popular post on Facebook claims that Southwest Airlines is giving away two free tickets to everyone to celebrate its 88th anniversary. But is it true?

Our Verify Team decided to take a closer look, and here’s what we found:

According to media relations with the airline, this is definitely a hoax.

The airline is NOT giving away free tickets.

Plus, the airline just celebrated its 47th birthday.

This is similar to a fake post about Delta Airlines that spread around Facebook a couple months ago. Like that one, if you click on the link it takes you to a survey. This is a sign that hackers could be looking for your information.

In conclusion, we can verify this offer is fake and you shouldn't share it.

VERIFY: Sources

Dan Landson, Communications/Public Relations at Southwest Airlines

