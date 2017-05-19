VERIFY: Is Sharpie giving away free markers?

Our Verify team is tackling a post you may have seen on Facebook claiming Sharpie is giving away free sets of 24 markers to celebrate its anniversary. (Photo: KHOU)

It sounds pretty cool, but is it true?

The post has been around for awhile. It started circulating on social media in February 2016. If you click on the link, it takes you to a survey asking for personal information – a big sign that it’s a phishing scam.

Another bad sign: The post says Sharpie is celebrating its 14th anniversary, but the company has been around since 1964.

We reached out to Sharpie. They haven’t gotten back to us, but our Verify team is calling this one false.

VERIFY: Sources

Sharpie

