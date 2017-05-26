VERIFY: Is photo of massive bullfrog real?

Is it a massive bullfrog, or a huge hoax? (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Is it a massive bullfrog, or a huge hoax?

The South Texas Hunting Association’s picture of a huge bullfrog has been shared nearly 100,000 times on Facebook, and viewers are questioning its authenticity.

Our Verify team spoke with Steve Lightfoot with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Judith Bryja, an amphibian expert with the Houston Zoo.

Markcuz Rangel claims the bullfrog weighs a whopping 13 pounds. According to Lightfoot, the frog is real. However, the picture is an optical illusion.

The bullfrog isn’t actually that big. The closer the object gets, the bigger it looks.

Bryja says a large American bullfrog typically weighs around 2 pounds. The largest species of frog is the Goliath. Even those max out around 7 pounds – nowhere near the size of this hoax.

Regardless of their size, Bryja says frogs play an important role as environmental indicators and are on the frontlines of medical research.

