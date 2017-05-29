VERIFY: Is nail polish toxic?

Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images (Photo: 5second)

A fresh coat of polish looks great at first sight, but could it be harmful to your health?

A viewer reached out on our Facebook page wanting to know if nail polish is toxic.

Our Verify Team decided to take a closer look, and here's what they found:

There hasn’t been a lot of research done on nail polish, but scientists at Duke and the Environmental Working Group report finding a chemical from nail polish in the bodies of women who use popular brands.

That chemical is Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP) which is a suspected endocrine disrupter.

Endocrine disrupters can mess with your hormones, but it isn’t known just how dangerous it is.

Also, the study at Duke only looked at 17 women.

In conclusion, we can’t verify if nail polish is toxic. But we can say it looks like more research needs to be done.

