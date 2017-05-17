VERIFY: Is Memorial Day the deadliest holiday for drivers?

FILE PHOTO: Heavy traffic congestion is seen on Interstate 395 November 24, 2004 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The KHOU 11 Verify team is tackling a new report claiming that Memorial Day is the deadliest holiday for drivers.

The report comes from the personal finance website, Value Penguin.

KHOU 11 Verify fact-checkers took a closer look to see if the report is accurate.

Value Penguin used numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They report on average, there were 312 fatal Memorial Day accidents between 2011 and 2015.

But that number accounts for the entire three-day holiday weekend.

The deadliest single day holiday turned out to be July 4th. On average, 118 people are killed on the roads every year on Independence Day.

So Memorial Day is not the deadliest holiday for drivers, July 4th sees the most fatalities on the roads.

