VERIFY: Is July 4th the deadliest day for DWI's in Harris Co.?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It's a claim you hear a lot - the Fourth of July is the worst holiday for deadly drunk driving crashes. But is it true? Our fact-checkers got the numbers.

In terms of deadly crashes in Harris County, July 4th is in the middle of the pack

Last year, there were three alcohol-related fatalities - the same number as Christmas and Memorial Day.

The deadliest holidays last year were actually Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, when there were four deaths attributed to alcohol-related crashes.

We can verify that July 4th is not the deadliest holiday in Harris County but there is never a day where it's a smart idea to drink and drive.

VERIFY: Sources

Texas Department of Transportation

