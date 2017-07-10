VERIFY: Is it safe to shower during a lightning storm?

HOUSTON - A Twitter follower reached out to our Verify Team with a question about lightning. Freddie wanted to know if it is safe to shower during a lightning storm.

We checked with the National Weather Service and there’s what they had to say: “Lightning can enter a house through wires and pipes, travelling through electrical and plumbing systems. Therefore, you don’t want to be near a shower, sink, toilet or anything plugged into the wall if lightning hits.”

According to a a former meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who tracks lightning injuries, 15 to 20 people are shocked every year in the U.S. while bathing, using faucets or handling an appliance during a storm.

So while you can be shocked while showering during a lightning storm, the risk is small.

VERIFY: Sources

National Weather Service

Former NOAA meteorologist

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV