VERIFY: Is it safe to give infants Benadryl to help them sleep?
Four-month-old Adam Segall died at a daycare in Connecticut after his parents say he was given Benadryl to help him sleep. We wanted to verify whether Benadryl is safe to give babies to help them sleep.
KHOU 5:50 PM. CDT August 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted
-
Woman shoots, kills intruder in Katy-area home
-
VERIFY: Did Lakewood offer pastor $110 million?
-
Tuesday morning forecast
-
Man, woman killed in Pearland motorcycle crash
-
2 kids shot while in car in S. Houston
-
2 kids shot while in car in S. Houston
-
Heights killer could be paroled after less than 3 years in prison
-
Warning: 3 drivers pulled over by fake cop
-
Police: Fight with girlfriend leads to arson at Nassau Bay apartment complex
More Stories
-
Officials warn against teens jumping off bridges in…Aug. 1, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
-
Surveillance cameras spot coyotes in Houston neighborhoodAug. 1, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
-
Cy-Fair ISD's first four-story school nearing completionAug. 1, 2017, 5:14 p.m.