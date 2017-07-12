VERIFY: Is it illegal to wear headphones while driving?

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

HOUSTON - KHOU 11 viewer Marie Beardslee wanted to know if it is legal to drive while wearing headphones.

Beardslee says her mother told her it’s against the law and wanted us to verify the claim.

Our team of researchers checked and found there are no laws in Texas against wearing headphones while driving.

However, you can still get a ticket for distracted driving or failure to yield to an emergency vehicle if you don’t hear the sirens. You might also be unable to hear brakes, horns or other sounds that might warn you and help prevent an accident.

If you’re traveling out of the state: Be careful. It is illegal to have earphones in while driving in Louisiana.

So we can verify wearing headphones while driving is not illegal in Texas, but it certainly seems unsafe.

VERIFY: Sources

AAA driving laws

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV