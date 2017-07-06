VERIFY: Is it illegal to have pets unrestrained inside a vehicle?

(Photo: oneinchpunch-Think Stock Images)

When it comes to animals in cars, can pets legally ride unsecured? That's what one KHOU 11 viewer asked us to Verify for them.

The KHOU 11 Verify team found that there is no state law requiring pets to be restrained inside vehicles.

However, some city ordinances may require that pets be secured in the beds of pickup trucks and trailers. We could not find information confirming city ordinances on the matter for the city of Houston.

Triple A advises that drivers restrain pets inside their vehicles because they could cause distracted driving and the restraint could also protect the animals in case of an accident.

© 2017 KHOU-TV