VERIFY: Is it dangerous for babies to sit in laps on planes?

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Nadezhda1906)

Traveling with children takes a lot of planning, especially when you have an infant or toddler. Most airlines say you can hold your child if they're under the age of 2 years old, but is it dangerous?

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

Most airlines do let you hold your child if they are under 2 years old.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it encourages the use of child restraint systems on planes.

However, it also argues that making it mandatory to buy a seat for your baby or toddler might make families drive for a long distance instead, which the government says is more dangerous than flying.

Other information to consider:

All children must be restrained in cars.

Highway speeds may average 75 mph.

Airplanes travel at an average of 500 mph and can encounter turbulence at any time.

VERIFY: Resources

FAA- Flying With Children

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV