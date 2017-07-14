VERIFY: Is IHOP offering cheap pancakes next week?

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: artisteer)

A Facebook post claims that IHOP is offering 59-cent pancakes next Tuesday. But is it true?

A viewer reached out to our Verify Team to take a closer look, and here’s what we found:

According to IHOP’s corporate website, in honor of its 59th anniversary the restaurant will be offering 59-cent pancakes.

The deal is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 18.

In conclusion, we are happy to report this deal is true. Go get your pancakes!

