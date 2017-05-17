VERIFY: Is Humble one of the most dangerous cities in America?

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

An alarming report ranks two Texas cities as the most dangerous in America. But is it true?

The report claims Bellmead near Waco ranks 10th. Humble wasn’t far behind, ranking 12th.

Our Verify Team took a closer look to see if this is something you should be worried about.

The report by the home security website Safewise.com is based on FBI crime numbers.

But, it's all about context.

The rankings are based on violent and property crimes per capita.

Even though more crimes happen in large cities, they present less risk of becoming a victim when the rate is adjusted to population. This is why no big cities like Detroit or New Orleans are on the list.

Cities with fewer than 10,000 residents were also not included in the report.

In conclusion, we can verify that there is crime in Humble. But, we will let you decide if it's really one of the most dangerous cities.

VERIFY: Resources

The 30 Most Dangerous Cities in America—2017

