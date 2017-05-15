VERIFY: Is Hobby Lobby closing its stores?

A sign is posted on the exterior of a Hobby Lobby store on March 25, 2014 in Antioch, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2014 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Our Verify team is taking on a story that shocked a lot of shoppers.

Several websites claim the popular crafting chain Hobby Lobby is shutting down all of its stores.

The reports say the company’s CEO, David Green, is closing the stores because of a federal mandate that forces employers to pay for emergency contraception.

Our fact checkers uncovered that Green is a Christian conservative who sued over the contraceptive mandate in Obamacare. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, and Hobby Lobby won.

Not only is Green not closing his stores over contraception; he is actually opening more. Hobby Lobby is slated to open 60 new stores this year.

So, we can verify the stories claiming it’s closing are false, so keep on crafting.

VERIFY: Sources

Hobby Lobby

