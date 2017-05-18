VERIFY: Is fishing without a license legal on June 3rd?

HOUSTON - Is fishing without a license legal on June 3rd? That's what one KHOU 11 viewer wanted to know and asked us to verify via Twitter.

After we received the tweet, the KHOU 11 Verify team looked into it.

We checked with the Texas Parks and Wildlife and confirmed that Saturday, June 3, 2017 is National Free Fishing Day.

It's a great opportunity for beginners to try fishing for the first time.

There are several learn-to-fish events for families around the state. For more information click here.

