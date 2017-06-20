VERIFY: Is fishing better ahead of a big storm?

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Sablin)

Some fishermen say that the “getting is good” right before a big storm, but is it true?

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

Some fishermen believe the change in barometric pressure before a storm makes it easier to catch fish.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, there have been no definitive studies to back that up.

Also, since water is denser than air it would be tough for fish to even sense a change in pressure.

Lastly, they said it isn’t safe to go fishing when a big bad storm is approaching



Although some fisherman might disagree, the science proves fishing does not get better ahead of a storm. So, we can verify this is false.

