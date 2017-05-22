VERIFY: Is the FBI warning anyone grocery shopping?

An article claims the FBI is warning anyone who is grocery shopping in the next few days after a man was caught on surveillance camera spraying a poisonous mixture on open food. But is it true?
Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:
- The article does refer to a real case that happened in Michigan last year.
- According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture, the man did spray a mixture of mouse poison, hand sanitizer and water on the food like the article claims.
- But the man only targeted stores in Michigan.
- Although the FBI did assist the Department of Agriculture in their investigation, they issued no warning.
In conclusion, we can verify this is false. But it is always a good idea to clean your produce.
