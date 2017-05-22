KHOU
Close

VERIFY: Is the FBI warning anyone grocery shopping?

Our Verify Team took a closer look at an article that claims the FBI is warning anyone who is grocery shopping in the next few days?

KHOU.com , KHOU 11:18 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

 An article claims the FBI is warning anyone who is grocery shopping in the next few days after a man was caught on surveillance camera spraying a poisonous mixture on open food. But is it true?

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

  • The article does refer to a real case that happened in Michigan last year.
  • According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture, the man did spray a mixture of mouse poison, hand sanitizer and water on the food like the article claims.
  • But the man only targeted stores in Michigan.
  • Although the FBI did assist the Department of Agriculture in their investigation, they issued no warning.

In conclusion, we can verify this is false. But it is always a good idea to clean your produce.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories