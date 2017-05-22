VERIFY: Is the FBI warning anyone grocery shopping?

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Noel Hendrickson, This content is subject to copyright.)

An article claims the FBI is warning anyone who is grocery shopping in the next few days after a man was caught on surveillance camera spraying a poisonous mixture on open food. But is it true?

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

The article does refer to a real case that happened in Michigan last year.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture, the man did spray a mixture of mouse poison, hand sanitizer and water on the food like the article claims.

But the man only targeted stores in Michigan.

Although the FBI did assist the Department of Agriculture in their investigation, they issued no warning.

In conclusion, we can verify this is false. But it is always a good idea to clean your produce.

