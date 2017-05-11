VERIFY: Is Chick-fil-A coupon for free Mother's Day lunch real?

A Chick-fil-A coupon claims to offer a free lunch for Mother’s Day. But is it real? (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Our Verify team has been busy lately checking dubious coupons with the latest appearing to be from Chick-fil-A.

Have you seen the coupon? It claims Chick-fil-A is offering a free lunch for Mother’s Day. But is it real?

Our fact checkers went straight to Chick-fil-A, and the spokesperson said this coupon is fake.

One big clue that the coupon isn’t real? It claims the free meal is for Sunday, and as most Chick-fil-A fans know, the restaurant is closed on Sundays.

Our Verify team double checked with the spokesperson, and there are no Chick-fil-As open on Sunday.

We can verify this is another fake coupon circulating on Facebook.

VERIFY: Sources

Matt Scofield, Chick-fil-A spokesperson

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV