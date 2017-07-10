VERIFY: Is charging your phone in bed a fire hazard?

A Facebook post claims charging your phone under your pillow is a fire risk. But is that true? (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Our Verify team is tackling a warning being shared on Facebook.

It claims charging your phone under your pillow is a fire risk. But is that true?

Our Verify fact checkers did some digging and found the original post came from the Newton, N.H., Fire Department. It says charging a phone under a pillow traps the heat from the phone, creating a fire risk.

Our source for this one is the Hartford Insurance Company, and they agree with the fire department.

In their 2017 Hartford Home Fire Index, they say charging a phone overnight is a moderate fire risk, but charging it on your bed is a high risk -- the same as leaving a stove on or a candle burning.

According to Good Housekeeping, to cut your risk even more, don't use a knockoff charger. Testing has found some knockoff chargers use sub-standard components, creating a fire risk. It's better to spend a few dollars more for safety.

So we can verify charging your phone under your pillow is a bad idea and not worth losing sleep over.

VERIFY: Sources

The Hartford

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV