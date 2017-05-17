VERIFY: Is baseball team being forced to choose between graduation and playoffs?

FILE PHOTO: ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 8: A general view of a MLB ball and glove taken before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark April 8, 2007 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, 2007 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Our Verify team checked into a Facebook post that has gone viral.

The post has since been deleted by the woman who originally posted it. The post claimed that the North Shore High School baseball team in Galena Park is being forced to choose between playoffs and graduation.

The team has a playoff game at the same time as a rehearsal for the graduation ceremony on Friday.

The Facebook post says the players were told the rehearsal is mandatory and whoever doesn't attend will not be allowed to walk in the graduation ceremony.

The KHOU 11 Verify fact-checkers spoke with Galena ISD on Wednesday.

The district said the baseball team will be excused from the rehearsal and will be allowed to walk in the ceremony because the game counts as a school function.



