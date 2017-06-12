VERIFY: Is ALDI coupon real?

A logo is pictured on a sign outsude an Aldi supermarket store in London on September 26, 2016. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS, This content is subject to copyright.)

A crazy good ALDI coupon is making the rounds on social media, promising $75 off any purchase of $80 or more if you use it by June 30.

That’s practically free groceries, right? Wrong, says our team of KHOU 11 fact checkers.

No, this coupon is not good for $75 or anything off. The coupon claims it’s in honor of ALDI’s 103rd anniversary. However, the first store didn’t open until 1961.

Our Verify team didn’t stop with all of that information, though. They went straight to the top, talking to Shenetta Johnson with ALDI. She acknowledged these kinds of digital coupon scams cause customer confusion with ALDI and other retailers.S

Johnson also told KHOU 11 News ALDI doesn’t issue electronic coupons or gift cards, and the company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this situation may cause customers.

VERIFY: Sources

Shenetta Johnson, ALDI spokeswoman

