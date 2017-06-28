VERIFY: How many baseballs do MLB teams use each season?

A detail shot of Rawlings Official Major League baseballs before the New York Yankees play the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 19, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2015 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - A KHOU 11 News viewer wanted to know: Do professional baseball teams, like the Houston Astros, go through 100,000 baseballs each season?

Our fact checkers set out to verify this claim, contacting representatives with the Astros, the Texas Rangers and Rawlings, which makes every official Major League baseball.

Astros communications coordinator Chris Peixoto says the team goes through 18,000 game balls and 10,800 practice balls for a total of 28,800 baseballs.

The Rangers are right around that game ball number. According to Brian SanFilippo, the Rangers' media relations manager, the team goes through 12,000 to 15,000 game balls a season.

As for the 100,000 number, perhaps it comes from the manufacturer. Lindsey Naber, Rawlings director of marketing, says Rawlings uses that number, but it’s 100,000 “dozens,” which breaks down to 1.2 million baseballs, or 40,000 per team for games, practices – you name it.

So we can verify 100,000 for a team like the Astros is a number that strikes out.

VERIFY: Sources

Chris Peixoto, Houston Astros communications coordinator

Brian SanFilippo, Texas Rangers media relations manager

Lindsey Naber, Rawlings director of marketing

