VERIFY: How long do D-SNAP benefits last?

How long will food stamps remain active on the D-SNAP disaster card? Our Verify team got answers.

KHOU.com , KHOU 4:36 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

HOUSTON - A viewer emailed our Verify team with a question about disaster SNAP benefits. 
 
Barbara Jones wanted our fact checkers to find out how long the food stamps will remain active on the D-SNAP disaster card. Many people were told two months and others were told one year. 
 
Here's what our Verify team found out:
  • The answer is confusing, and our fact checkers were told a couple of weeks ago that the benefits would last two months but we have a clarification.
  • We spoke with Carrie Williams with Texas Health and Human Services and she says the funds are designed to be two months worth of benefits but there is no expiration date.
  • Recipients are asked to use the funds within a year.

We can verify that D-SNAP benefits do not expire.

 

