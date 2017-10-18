VERIFY: How long do D-SNAP benefits last?

HOUSTON - A viewer emailed our Verify team with a question about disaster SNAP benefits.
Barbara Jones wanted our fact checkers to find out how long the food stamps will remain active on the D-SNAP disaster card. Many people were told two months and others were told one year.
Here's what our Verify team found out:
- The answer is confusing, and our fact checkers were told a couple of weeks ago that the benefits would last two months but we have a clarification.
- We spoke with Carrie Williams with Texas Health and Human Services and she says the funds are designed to be two months worth of benefits but there is no expiration date.
- Recipients are asked to use the funds within a year.
We can verify that D-SNAP benefits do not expire.
