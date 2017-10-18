VERIFY: How long do D-SNAP benefits last?

Thousands of people lined up at Greenspoint Mall Friday to apply for D-SNAP. It’s part of the state’s effort to make sure those impacted by Harvey are able to eat. (Jason Miles photo)

HOUSTON - A viewer emailed our Verify team with a question about disaster SNAP benefits.

Barbara Jones wanted our fact checkers to find out how long the food stamps will remain active on the D-SNAP disaster card. Many people were told two months and others were told one year.

Here's what our Verify team found out:

The answer is confusing, and our fact checkers were told a couple of weeks ago that the benefits would last two months but we have a clarification.

We spoke with Carrie Williams with Texas Health and Human Services and she says the funds are designed to be two months worth of benefits but there is no expiration date.

Recipients are asked to use the funds within a year.

We can verify that D-SNAP benefits do not expire.

© 2017 KHOU-TV